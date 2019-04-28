Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption When you run 26.2 miles as Big Ben - then can't get across the finish line

A London Marathon runner dressed as Big Ben got stuck at the finish line after he tried to break a world record.

Lukas Bates, from Maidstone, Kent, tried to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for fastest marathon time dressed as a landmark.

The current record stands at three hours, 34 minutes and 34 seconds. Mr Bates finished with a time of three hours and 54 minutes.

The 30-year-old needed help from a race volunteer to complete the marathon.

The top of his Big Ben costume clipped the top of the finish line arch.

Mr Bates was raising money for the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer's Research UK

Big Ben - the commonly used name for the Palace of Westminster's Elizabeth Tower - is currently undergoing conservation works.

Speaking before the marathon Mr Bates said he had a personal best of two hours and 59 minutes - when not dressed as a huge clock.

He added: "Having run the London Marathon four times previously, this year I decided I wanted to do something different, have a bit of fun and wear a crazy costume."

The record was set by Richard Mietz at the Berlin Marathon in September last year when he ran dressed as the Holstentor city gate in Lubeck.