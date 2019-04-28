Joshua White death: Boy, 16, charged with Hackney murder
- 28 April 2019
A teenage boy has been charged with murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in the heart in east London.
Joshua White, 29, from Homerton, Hackney, was found with stab wounds on Friday at about 14:45 BST.
Detectives launched a murder investigation after Mr White died from his injuries in hospital.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded to appear at Stratford Youth Court on Monday.