Mitcham man and woman charged with murder of baby in 2017
- 29 April 2019
A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a baby.
One-month-old Eva Sanders died on 2 September 2017 after being admitted to hospital the previous day.
Clare Sanders, 42, and Tomas Vaitkevicius, 44, are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with murder and causing/allowing the death of a child.
The Met said the pair, both of Streatham Road, Mitcham, were charged by postal requisition on 3 April.