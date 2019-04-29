Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Is this a genuine Banksy?

A street mural thought to have been created by Banksy following two weeks of Extinction Rebellion protests in London is to be protected.

The graffiti appeared on a wall in Marble Arch following the climate activists' "closing ceremony" on Thursday.

Westminster City Council said it believed the work was genuine and was "looking to keep it in a public place".

Banksy has not confirmed whether he was behind the creation.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Marble Arch, where the mural appeared, was used as a base by Extinction Rebellion activists

The council has placed temporary protection over the mural while art conservation experts help to preserve it, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.

Council leader Nickie Aiken said it "will act as a daily reminder to all of us of the need to work together to protect our planet".

Image caption The council previously ordered the removal of Banksy's works, including One Nation Under CCTV

Westminster City Council has previously taken a dim view towards the elusive artist, having ordered the removal of two of his pieces that appeared in the borough in 2008.

A piece called One Nation Under CCTV was cleared from a building near Tottenham Court Road, while another called What Are You Looking At? was also removed.

A spokesperson for the council said it had become "more street smart about Banksy".