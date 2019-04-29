Image copyright Met Police Image caption Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams was attacked in High Street, Harlesden, on Tuesday

A man who was fatally stabbed on a London street by a gang who used two cars to block traffic has been formally identified.

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams was attacked in High Street, Harlesden, last Tuesday at about 21:00 BST.

The 21-year-old fled into a betting shop to seek help, but later died in hospital.

Police are investigating whether a burnt out car found in nearby Gladstone Park is linked to the killing.

Det Ch Insp Glen Lloyd said he wanted to hear from anyone who was on a number 18 bus which was blocked by the suspects' cars, as well as those who may have seen the car being set alight.

Seven men who were arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences including possession of an offensive weapon and attempted murder have all been released without further action.