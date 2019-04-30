Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The officers being investigated were mostly based at Charing Cross Police Station

Met police officers were violent towards women, bullying and racist, according to allegations being investigated by the police watchdog.

A misconduct inquiry was launched after an officer allegedly had sex with a vulnerable woman in a room inside a London police station.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officers were part of a disbanded "impact unit".

Scotland Yard said it was "fully co-operating" with the inquiry.

In all, 12 officers or former officers are being investigated.

Mobile phone messages

The sex allegation is said to have happened in a room at Charing Cross Police Station in about February 2016.

It stemmed from mobile phone messages which then highlighted "concerning behaviours", the Met said.

The IOPC probe is considering allegations that officers had:

Bullied and taken part in inappropriate behaviour towards other officers

Been violent towards women and taken advantage of vulnerable people

Used controlled substances, including steroids

Used racist, misogynistic and other discriminatory language

Perverted the course of justice by deleting messages relevant to a criminal investigation

Failed to report wrongdoing

The police watchdog has notified eight PCs and two sergeants that they are being investigated, while the Met said another PC and a former PC who is no longer with the force are also part of the inquiry.

Three PCs and a sergeant have already been placed on restricted duties, while one PC has been suspended in relation to the investigation, Scotland Yard said.

"The MPS takes all allegations of wrong-doing extremely seriously," the force added.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said they were "serious allegations" and it was "vital for public confidence that these are independently investigated".