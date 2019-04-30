Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Bussetti is accused of filming and sending a "grossly offensive" video of a burning Grenfell Tower effigy

A man accused of filming and posting a "grossly offensive" video of a burning Grenfell Tower effigy on WhatsApp has appeared in court to deny the offence.

Paul Bussetti also pleaded not guilty to causing footage of a "menacing character" to be uploaded on YouTube.

Mr Bussetti, 46, of South Norwood, London, has been charged under the Communications Act 2003 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court .

The video was shot at a bonfire party in south-east London.

Mr Bussetti denied one charge of sending the video on a WhatsApp group on 3 November and a second that alleges he "caused to be sent" the footage on YouTube.

Image caption The Justice4Grenfell campaign group said the video "caused great alarm and distress"

Five other men who were arrested in November remain under investigation.

The other men held included two aged 49, two aged 19 and a 55-year-old.

A seventh man was interviewed under caution over the video.

A total of 72 people died as a result of the fire at the 24-storey block in west London in June 2017.