Teenage boy killed in Hackney stabbing
- 2 May 2019
A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in an attack in Hackney, London.
The victim, who police believe was 15 years old, was found injured in Somerford Grove at about 21:00 BST.
He was treated at the scene but pronounced dead just under an hour later, Scotland Yard said.
A second boy, aged 16, found in nearby Shacklewell Road was also stabbed but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
Police said a section 60 stop-and-search order had been put in place for the whole of Hackney.