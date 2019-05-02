Image copyright PA Image caption Police found the women's remains at a flat in Vandome Close

A man has appeared in court charged with preventing the burial of two women whose bodies were in a freezer.

The remains were found clothed and on top of each other at Zahid Younis's flat in Vandome Close, Canning Town, east London, on Friday.

Detectives said it may take a week to formally identify the women.

Mr Younis, 34, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 29 May.

Work to identify the dead women is ongoing, murder detectives said.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out on Friday.

The Met has appealed for anyone who has visited the flat in the last year to contact them.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.