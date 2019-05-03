Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaden Moodie was knocked off a moped before being attacked in east London

A second man has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death in east London.

Jaden Moodie died soon after he was found injured in Bickley Road, Leyton, on 8 January.

Yousuf Dubbad, 21, from east London, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court accused of murder.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, from the Wembley area, was previously charged with the same offence.

Mr Dubbad is also expected to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, when a trial date will be confirmed.