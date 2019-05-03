Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tashaûn Aird was found fatally wounded in Somerford Grove on Wednesday night

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in east London have paid tribute to a "loving, caring boy".

Tashaûn Aird, from Hackney Downs, was found fatally injured in Somerford Grove, Hackney, shortly before 21:00 BST on Wednesday.

In a statement, the teenager's family said he was "loved dearly" and his death had left an "empty void".

Police believe Tashaûn was attacked after a fight with another group of youths.

A 16-year-old boy who was also stabbed in Somerford Grove remains in hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police believe Tashaûn was attacked after a fight with another group of youths

Tashaûn's family said he was a "family orientated" and "talented" teenager who was "passionate about his music and loved drawing".

"We have lost a dear son, a brother, a nephew, a grandson and an uncle in Tashaûn," they added.

A post-mortem gave the provisional cause of death as a stab wound to the lung.

Det Ch Insp Helen Rance said police were following a number of leads in the investigation.

"We believe both victims were attacked following a fracas with another group of youths in a park... before both fled," she said.

No arrests have been made.