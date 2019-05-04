Image copyright Other Image caption Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck died in hospital

A second man has been charged with killing a 19-year-old at a hair salon in north London.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck was killed after he fled a fight on in Vincent Road, Wood Green, on 22 February. A 20-year-old man was also stabbed but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Sheareem Cookhorn, 20, from Tottenham, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Tyrell Graham, 18, was charged with murder last month.