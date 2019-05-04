Wood Green stabbing: Second charge over Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck death
- 4 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A second man has been charged with killing a 19-year-old at a hair salon in north London.
Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck was killed after he fled a fight on in Vincent Road, Wood Green, on 22 February. A 20-year-old man was also stabbed but his injuries were not life-threatening.
Sheareem Cookhorn, 20, from Tottenham, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery.
Tyrell Graham, 18, was charged with murder last month.