A badly decomposed body has been found in an "extremely insanitary" home in east-London.

Specialists teams were needed to enter the "unsafe" property on Monk Drive, Newham, which contained a "considerable quantity of rubbish".

The property was described as a "hoarder's" home by police, who said the body was too badly decomposed to identify the gender.

Officers were carrying a welfare check on a woman in her 70s at the house.

Enquiries are under way to confirm the identity of the deceased. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.