Leyton High Road shooting: Three men injured
- 5 May 2019
Three men have been shot in an attack on a street in east London.
The shooting happened at about 20:50 BST on Saturday on High Road in Leyton.
The victims - aged 23, 28 and 30 - were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. The 30-year-old is in a critical condition while the other two victims are said to be stable.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said "detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command" are investigating but there have been no arrests so far.