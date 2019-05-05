Image copyright Google

A murder investigation has been launched after a 52-year-old man was hit by a car in Leytonstone, east London.

The collision appears to have been "a deliberate act by the driver of the car" after an earlier altercation, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two men were hit in High Road in the early hours of Sunday, the force said.

The 52-year-old died in hospital at 17:18 BST. A man, 32, has serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley, leading the investigation, said: "At this early stage it appears that this was a deliberate act by the driver of the car.

"There had been an altercation in the street prior to this incident and I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact police."