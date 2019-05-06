Image copyright PA Image caption The death was the 29th fatal stabbing in London this year

A teenager was stabbed to death after being chased down a street in south-east London.

The 18-year-old was chased by a man from Newington Gardens into Tiverton Street in Southwark, where he was stabbed, at 21:30 BST on Sunday.

He was taken by air ambulance to hospital but he died just before 23:00. Next of kin have been told and a post-mortem test is due to take place.

The Met Police said the attacker was wearing a grey or blue hoodie.

No arrests have been made and a murder investigation has been launched.

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager ran to Tiverton Street where he was stabbed

Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard said: "We need those who have information about the culprit(s) for this murder to get in touch with police immediately."

The killing is the 29th fatal stabbing in London so far this year.

Theresa Lola, the Young People's Laureate for London, tweeted she was speechless and asked when the lives of young people would be valued.