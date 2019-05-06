Image copyright Google Image caption A 17-year-old boy was found in Fairbridge Road

Two teenagers have sustained life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in north London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy injured in Fairbridge Road in Upper Holloway, Islington, at around 17:35 BST on Monday.

Ten minutes later, a man police believe is 18 years old was found stabbed less than half a mile away in Sussex Close.

The Metropolitan Police said the stabbings are being treated as linked.

No arrests have been made.

Police said there will be an increased number of officers in the area.

A Section 60 order - which gives officers the right to stop and search anyone - has been authorised for the borough of Islington until 07:00 BST on Tuesday.