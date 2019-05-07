London

Hackney stabbing: Man charged with murder of boy, 15

  • 7 May 2019
Tashaûn Aird Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Tashaûn Aird was found fatally wounded in Somerford Grove on Wednesday night

A man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in east London.

Tashaûn Aird, from Hackney Downs, was found fatally injured in Somerford Grove in Hackney on 1 May.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford, has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to a second victim.

He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Police believe Tashaûn was attacked after a fight with another group of youths

