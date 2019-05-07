Image copyright Brent Council Image caption Krupa Sheth says the "bee corridor" will be ready by the summer

A seven-mile long "bee corridor" is being planted in a bid to boost the number of pollinating insects.

The wildflower meadows will be put in place in 22 of Brent Council's parks in north London.

A recent study blamed the decline of wildflowers as a factor behind the drop in pollinating insect numbers in the UK since the 1980s.

Councillor Krupa Sheth said bees were "so important for pollinating the crops that provide the food that we eat".

She added: "We must do all we can to help them to thrive."

The seeds will be sown across parks in the Brent Council area including Barham Park, Gladstone Park and Tiverton.

Projects manager Kelly Eaton said: "The team curated the mix of wildflowers with bees and other insects in mind, choosing varieties that would attract these pollinators."

The idea has been praised by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as "a fantastic initiative".

In March, a new study found a third of British wild bees and hoverflies were in decline.