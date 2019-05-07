Streatham crash: Woman critically ill after police van crash
- 7 May 2019
A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a Met Police van responding to a 999 call in south London.
She was injured near the Odeon cinema on Streatham High Road shortly before midday on Tuesday.
Scotland Yard said the woman had been taken to hospital in west London.
The Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) has been made aware of the incident and says it is investigating.