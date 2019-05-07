Image copyright Met Police Image caption Henriett Szucs was a Hungarian national who had lived in London for "several years", police said

A woman who was found dead in a freezer along with another female has been named by police as Henriett Szucs.

The two bodies were found frozen, clothed and on top of each other at the flat in Vandome Close in Canning Town, east London, on 26 April.

Hungarian national Ms Szucs, 34, is the second woman to be identified after Mihrican Mustafa, 38, was confirmed as the first victim on Friday.

A man has been charged with two counts of preventing a lawful burial.

Zahid Younis, 34, of Vandome Close, is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 29 May.

The Met Police said post mortems had been carried and no formal cause of death has been established.

But the force said both women "suffered multiple injuries" and further tests were being carried out.

A spokesperson said Ms Szucs had been in the UK for several years but was of no fixed address.

Her next of kin had been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place, they added.