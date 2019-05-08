Image copyright Google Image caption Hashim Ali was shot in Hayes as he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car

Two men have been convicted of murdering a student who was shot while sitting in a car in west London.

Hashim Ali, 22, was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked Mercedes on 11 October when he was killed on Central Avenue in Hayes.

Phillip Fashakin, 26, of no fixed address, and Juskiran Sidhu, 28, of Hayes, were both found guilty following a trial at the Old Bailey.

They will be sentenced at the same court on 14 May.