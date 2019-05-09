Image copyright Met Police Image caption Marvin Couson was left unable to communicate or leave his bed after the shooting in Shoreditch

A man has been arrested 17 years after a shooting which left another man confined to a hospital bed until he died more than a decade later.

Marvin Couson died in August 2015 after he was shot at the Lime In London Bar in Shoreditch, east London, in 2002.

He was injured in front of 300 people, and was left unable to communicate.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mr Couson, who suffered injuries to his internal organs, was cared for at the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability.

Image caption Mr Couson was shot outside Lime bar, which has been replaced by the Queen of Hoxton

Mr Couson's sister Margaret said: "It is remarkable that it is 17 years since Marvin was shot and his killer remains at large, not a day goes by when we don't think of Marvin.

"His two children turn 20 and their only memory is their dad being in hospital and the face of a media campaign.

"They have been robbed of just having their dad there."

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said: "Witnesses have come forward and we are hugely grateful for their help but heartbreakingly some have not or have given incomplete accounts of what happened that night.

"I understand by the nature of the crime there may be reluctance to get involved or perhaps people just feel they have moved on as it was so long ago.

"Well, Marvin's family haven't, they have endured years of heartache, visiting his hospital bedside every day for 13 years while he lay paralysed before finally succumbing to his injuries."

A man was arrested in May 2002 in connection with the shooting but was released with no further action.