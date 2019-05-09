Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tashaûn Aird's family said his death had left an "empty void"

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death.

Tashaûn Aird, 15, from Hackney Downs, was found fatally injured in Somerford Grove in Hackney, east London, on 1 May.

Another man, Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Romford, has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to a second victim.

Police believes four suspects were involved in the attack.

The second victim, a boy aged 16, was stabbed and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police believe Tashaûn was attacked after a fight with another group of youths

Police believe Tashaûn was attacked after a fight with another group of youths.

In a statement, the teenager's family said he was "loved dearly" and his death had left an "empty void".

They said Tashaûn was a "family orientated" and a "talented" teenager who was "passionate about his music and loved drawing".

Police have renewed calls for witnesses to come forward with information on the "horrific" attack.