London

Hackney stabbing: Teenager arrested over murder of boy

  • 9 May 2019
Tashaûn Aird Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Tashaûn Aird's family said his death had left an "empty void"

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death.

Tashaûn Aird, 15, from Hackney Downs, was found fatally injured in Somerford Grove in Hackney, east London, on 1 May.

Another man, Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Romford, has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to a second victim.

Police believes four suspects were involved in the attack.

The second victim, a boy aged 16, was stabbed and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Police believe Tashaûn was attacked after a fight with another group of youths

Police believe Tashaûn was attacked after a fight with another group of youths.

In a statement, the teenager's family said he was "loved dearly" and his death had left an "empty void".

They said Tashaûn was a "family orientated" and a "talented" teenager who was "passionate about his music and loved drawing".

Police have renewed calls for witnesses to come forward with information on the "horrific" attack.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites