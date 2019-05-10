Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to High Road in Ilford, east London

Police are investigating reports of a gunman at a mosque in east London.

Scotland Yard said officers believed a "blank-firing handgun" was discharged at The Seven Kings mosque, in Ilford, on Thursday night.

Evening prayers were being held at the mosque, off High Road, at the time.

No injuries or damage were reported, the force said, and it did not believe the incident was terrorism-related. Officers will remain at the scene overnight, the Met added.