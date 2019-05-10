Image copyright Facebook Image caption Khilan Chandaria and Usheila Patel were taken ill on 25 April - two days into their honeymoon

A man whose new wife died on their honeymoon has been banned from leaving Sri Lanka.

Khilan Chandaria, 33, and Usheila Patel, 31, from Finchley, north London, fell ill on 25 April, two days into their trip.

Both were taken to hospital but Mrs Patel then died.

Mr Chandaria has not been arrested but cannot leave Sri Lanka until an investigation into the death has concluded.

The Foreign Office confirmed it was working with Mr Chandaria.

Image copyright Khilan Chandaria Image caption The couple had been due to continue their honeymoon in the Maldives

The couple married in Brent, north London, on 19 April - Good Friday - which was three years to the day after they met.

Their visit to Sri Lanka was supposed to be the first part of a honeymoon that would eventually take them to the Maldives.

They became ill while staying at a hotel in the coastal city of Galle.

Mr Chandaira, who says he also suffered days of vomiting and fever, said he did not know what caused the sudden deterioration in their condition.

'Whole world against me'

"I still speak to her every night," he said.

"I don't want to leave without her.

"I feel like the whole world is against me. It's been hard to do anything.

"I don't think the grieving process has really started yet."

While he had initially been free to leave Sri Lanka, he refused to leave until his wife's body has been released.

He has now been banned from leaving until a government report into the death can be prepared.

"It just didn't feel right leaving her here," Mr Chandaira said.

"I want to go home knowing my wife will be coming home too and say my last goodbyes."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting a British man in Sri Lanka. Our consular staff have shared advice on bereavement abroad and are in contact with the Sri Lankan authorities."