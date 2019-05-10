Image copyright Met Police Image caption Three police officers were acquitted of perverting the course

Three Met Police officers have been cleared of lying about a crash involving a marked car smashing into the side of a teenager's vehicle after running a red light.

PCs Max Michel and Shaun Charnock were responding to a call in December 2016.

Raj Mehra, 19, had to be cut out of his VW Golf after the crash

PC Michel, PC Charnock and PC Ryan Francis were acquitted of perverting the course of justice after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Prosecutors claimed they had "put their heads together" to blame Mr Mehra for the crash, and were assisted by PC Francis who attended the scene to report the collision.

Mr Mehra was initially the one reported for suspected criminal offences.

PC Francis was accused of supporting his colleagues by presenting a report in relation to the accident that resulted in the victim being wrongly blamed.

CCTV later recovered of the incident showed the police vehicle had moved forward through a red traffic light.