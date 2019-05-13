London

Feltham stabbing: Rehan Khan admits baby and ex-partner attempted murder

  • 13 May 2019
Related Topics
Rehan Khan Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Rehan Khan had denied two charges of attempted murder

A man has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a baby and his former partner.

Salma Sheikh, 33, and her baby son were stabbed multiple times at their home in Feltham, west London, on 4th June.

Rehan Khan, 26, of Feltham, initially pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempted murder, but changed his plea to guilty on Monday.

He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on a date which is yet to be set.

More on this story