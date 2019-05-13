Moped gang jailed over BBC camera equipment robbery
A gang of moped robbers behind high-profile thefts, including that of BBC camera equipment from the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race, have been jailed.
Members were also involved in threatening to take a woman's three-year-old son unless she handed over her jewellery in Richmond, London, in June.
Footage of the mother dragging her son into the road went viral after being tweeted by TV presenter Amanda Holden.
The gang were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court for 20 offences.
The defendants used their mopeds to block traffic before taking an angle grinder to cameras rigged up to capture the 2018 Boat Race on 22 March.
After one attempt on Putney Bridge failed, a highly-specialised camera worth an estimated £170,000 was stolen from Lonsdale Road by Barnes Bridge.
Four gang members were caught on CCTV targeting a woman with a young child in broad daylight in Sandpits Road in Richmond.
The court heard 19-year-old Isaac McFadyen told the mother: "Give me your rings. I'm going to hurt your child and take him away."
She then dragged her child away before builders chased the gang away while holding scaffolding poles.
Three of the gang, Omar Tafat, 22, Josh Myers, 19, and Kian Taylor, 20, were caught following a high-speed police chase lasting more than 90 minutes. All three piled onto the same bike, which was driven the wrong way on the A40 on 7 May 2018.
The gang, whose leader was Terry Marsh, 32, had previously been involved in two thefts of the same high-end outdoor clothing shop in Kensington, violently assaulting a security guard during the second raid.
Overall it cost the business £43,000 in lost goods and a total of £80,000 including damage.
Since then other offences have included stealing an officer's bag from an unmarked police car, spraying a police car with fire foam extinguishers as officers waited for a stolen moped to be collected and the theft of £83,000 worth of MacBooks and other Apple products from another Kensington business.
Four defendants also travelled to Redditch, Worcestershire, in January 2018 where they stole three motorbikes worth a total of £30,000 after spotting the owner's address on an eBay advert.
Sentences in full
- Marsh, of Fulham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob, conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle - 13 years, two months
- Tafat, of Fulham, admitted theft, going equipped to steal, criminal damage to a police car and breach of a criminal behaviour order, and was found guilty of two further counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon - eight years five months imprisonment
- Myers, of Shepherds Bush, pleaded guilty to attempted theft, going equipped to steal, criminal damage to a police car, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to steal and found guilty of two further counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon - eights years detention in a young offenders' institution
- Taylor, of no fixed address, admitted attempted theft, going equipped to steal, criminal damage to a police car, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and possession of an offensive weapon, and was found guilty of robbery - nine years, four months detention
- Steven Weller, 36, of Ealing, admitted conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to burgle - six years, seven months imprisonment
- Ryan Moran, 26, of Fulham, admitted conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to burgle and handling stolen goods - 24 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months
- John McFadyen, 24, of Feltham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob - two years, eight months imprisonment
- Isaac McFadyen admitted conspiracy to rob - two years, eight months detention
- Mitchell Leaver, 18, of Battersea, admitted conspiracy to burgle - 12 months detention, suspended for 18 months
- Scott Leaver, 25, of Lambeth, found guilty of conspiracy to burgle - four years, eight months imprisonment
- Aaron Pask, 27, of White City, was convicted of conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal - six years, eight months imprisonment
- Ram Monk, 23, of no fixed address, was found guilty of conspiracy to burgle - two years, eight months imprisonment