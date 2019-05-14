Bed bugs found in King's College Hospital postnatal ward
Staff working in a maternity ward are having to wear protective clothing after bed bugs were found on the unit.
King's College Hospital in Denmark Hill, south London, said a number of beds were being treated for the creatures.
A spokesperson said women were still being admitted on the postnatal ward but are being informed about the issue. Visiting hours have also been reduced.
The 5mm-long bugs are not dangerous but can cause itchy red bite marks.
The hospital said staff were wearing "appropriate protective clothing" while deep cleaning is carried out on the ward.
It said women being discharged from the unit were being given "advice and guidance".
Bed bugs
The creatures can hide in many places, including on bed frames, mattresses, clothing, furniture, behind pictures and under loose wallpaper. Signs of them include:
- Bites often on areas exposed while sleeping like the face, neck and arms
- Spots of blood on bedding from the bites or from squashing a bedbug
- Small brown spots on bedding or furniture
Ways to treat bites include:
- Putting something cool, like a clean, damp cloth on the affected area to help with the itching and any swelling
- Keeping the affected area clean
- Not scratching the bites to avoid getting an infection
Source: NHS Choices