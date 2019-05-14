Image copyright PA Image caption The three-day strike by maintenance and engineering workers was due to begin on Friday

A strike by London Underground (LU) workers which was due to take place over the weekend of the FA Cup Final has been called off.

Maintenance and engineering workers from the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union were due to walk out for three days from Friday.

The union said it suspended the action after LU called off plans to cut train inspections and preparations.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed it had withdrawn its initial proposals.

A TfL spokesman added: "The safety of our staff and customers is always paramount.

"While our proposals did not compromise this, we have decided not to change the frequencies of some less safety critical train checks."

Manchester City are due to play Watford in the FA Cup Final on Saturday.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said that although the strike had been suspended, the union would "have no hesitation in taking whatever steps are required to block cuts".