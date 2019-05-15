Image copyright Met Police Image caption Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams died after being attacked in Harlesden

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in the street in north-west London.

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams, 21, was fatally stabbed during an attack in High Street, Harlesden, on 23 April at about 21:00 BST.

Dominic Calder, 19, of Redmead Road, Hayes, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.