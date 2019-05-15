Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption The fire in the disused building broke out on Wednesday morning

The body of a woman has been found inside a warehouse which was gutted by a fire in Neasden, north London.

About 70 firefighters spent nearly four hours tackling the blaze just off the North Circular Road.

After the fire was under control crews searched the three-storey derelict building and found the woman's body.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption Ten fire crews were fighting the blaze overnight

Ten fire engines - from Willesden, Park Royal, Wembley, Hendon, Stanmore and West Hampstead fire stations - were called to the blaze at 02:38 BST.

Seventeen people were evacuated from nearby buildings as a precaution and the fire was brought under control by about 06:20.

The North Circular Road was closed in both directions while the blaze was tackled.

Station manager Robbie Robertson said: "Firefighters have worked extremely hard overnight to prevent the fire spreading to an adjacent building."