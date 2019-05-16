Image copyright PA Image caption About 40,000 vehicles a day are expected to be affected by the charge

More than 70% of vehicles driving into London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in its first month were compliant with new standards, a report has revealed.

Drivers of older, more polluting vehicles have been charged to enter the congestion zone area since 8 April.

Research by the Mayor of London's Office found 9,400 fewer "non-compliant vehicles" have been seen in the zone on an average day since the scheme began.

Sadiq Khan said the report "showed how bold action reaps rewards".

"Just one month after launching the world's first ULEZ, leading the way for cities around the globe, we have already seen a significant impact on the types of vehicles driving in the centre of our capital and polluting our air," he said.

The report found 74% of vehicles driving into the zone were compliant with the new standards.

It is not yet possible to determine the full impact of the ULEZ on air quality concentrations and emissions, according to the mayor.

Mr Khan said: "The best interim measures of success is vehicle compliance, with more research to come as the scheme progresses."

Most vehicles which are not compliant will have to pay £12.50 to enter the area each day, in addition to the congestion charge.

The ULEZ is set to be expanded to cover the entire area between the North and South Circular roads in 2021.

Transport for London estimates the initial scheme will lead to a reduction in toxic emissions from road transport by about 45% in two years.

Is my vehicle compliant?

Vehicles can be checked using TfL's online checker but broadly speaking, those which are non-compliant are:

Motorbikes that do not meet Euro 3 standards (pre-2007 vehicles)

Petrol cars and vans that do not meet Euro 4 standards (vehicles pre-2006)

Diesel cars and vans that do not meet Euro 6 standards (vehicles pre-2015)

Buses, coaches and lorries will need to meet or exceed the Euro 6 standards or pay £100 a day

Anybody who does not pay the charge will face a fine of £160, although a first offence may result in only a warning letter.