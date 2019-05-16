Wheelie bin body named as Erik San-Filippo
- 16 May 2019
A man whose body was found inside a wheelie bin in north London has been identified.
Erik San-Filippo's body was discovered near a Waitrose supermarket on Tollington Road in Islington on 11 May.
Post-mortem tests proved inconclusive, and the 23-year-old Italian national's death is being treated as unexplained, police said.
A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death has been bailed until mid-June.