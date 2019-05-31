Image copyright Met Police Image caption Michael Swan and Gary Beech were jailed at the Old Bailey

Two drug dealers who battered a man to death with a baseball bat after he confronted them outside his flat have been jailed for life.

Ian Tomlin was stabbed and beaten in the communal area of his block of flats in Battersea, south London, in October by Gary Beech and Michael Swan.

The 46-year-old victim was struck so hard the bat split, the Old Bailey heard.

Beech, 48, was jailed for a minimum of 21 years and Swan, 46, for 19 years.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Ian Tomlin confronted his killers as they were dealing drugs outside his flat

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy QC revealed during the trial there was "a history of tension" between Mr Tomlin and his killers.

CCTV was shown to the jury of "a ruckus" on the first floor of Cromwell House at about 17:30 BST on 17 October.

Swan told police there had been an argument earlier that day and Mr Tomlin returned to confront them armed with a "long chain and a large bat".

Swan said he and the victim grappled on the floor before Beech, who also lived in Cromwell House, began attacking with the bat.

Image caption Monica Tomlin told the BBC she wished her son had not got involved

Mr Tomlin's mother, Monica, told the BBC she was moving out of the estate after living there for 43 years.

Mrs Tomlin said: "Ever since it happened I haven't walked by where it happened, I don't use that entrance anymore.

"I wish he hadn't gotten involved. Maybe he'd still be alive."

Swan, of Enterprise Way, Wandsworth, was also sentenced to 30 months, to run concurrently, for perverting the course of justice after revealing the location of the baseball bat four months after the murder.