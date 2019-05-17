London

Wheelie bin body: Man charged with preventing burial

  • 17 May 2019
Image caption Erik San-Filippo's body was found near a Waitrose supermarket in Islington

A man has been charged with preventing the legal burial of a man who was found dead in a wheelie bin in north London.

Erik San-Filippo's body was discovered near Waitrose supermarket on Tollington Road in Islington on 11 May.

Post-mortem tests proved inconclusive and the 23-year-old Italian national's death is being treated as unexplained.

Gerardo Rossi, 52, was charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body on Thursday. He will appear at court on 14 June.

Mr Rossi was originally arrested on suspicion of murder but had been bailed.

