Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck died after fleeing a fight in Wood Green on 22 February

A teenager is the third person to be charged with murdering a 19-year-old at a north London hair salon.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck died after he fled a fight in Vincent Road, Wood Green, on 22 February. A 20-year-old man was also stabbed during the attack.

A 17-year-old male appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' court charged with murder and attempted murder, Scotland Yard said.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Sheareem Cookhorn, 20, of Tottenham, has previously been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Tyrell Graham, 18, of Waltham Forest, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery.