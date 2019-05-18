Image copyright Mayor of London Image caption The walkway goes from the ArcelorMittal Orbit to Carpenters Lock in the centre of the park

A walkway in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has been officially renamed the Tessa Jowell Boulevard in memory of the former culture secretary.

The mayor of London and Ms Jowell's family were among those who attended a ceremony at the east London park where signs and a plaque were unveiled.

Baroness Jowell, who died last year aged 70, played a key role in securing the 2012 London Olympics.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said her legacy was still felt "far and wide."

"Her work to make the dream of the Olympic and Paralympics a reality has transformed east London," he tweeted.

Media caption Tessa Jowell opens up about living with brain cancer

The tree-lined boulevard goes from the ArcelorMittal Orbit to Carpenters Lock in the centre of the park.

David Mills, Baroness Jowell's widower, said the honour was a "lovely gesture".