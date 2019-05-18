Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tyler, The Creator was banned from entering the UK in 2015

A US rapper said a "rowdy" crowd forced him to cancel his first UK show since a ban on entering the country was lifted.

Tyler, The Creator announced the gig in Peckham, south-east London, a few hours after surprising fans by tweeting a video outside Buckingham Palace.

But soon after it was due to begin he wrote the "cops cancelled it" in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The Metropolitan Police said the venue called it off because of "overcrowding issues".

Toby Stanton, 19, said fans were climbing over cars while people were still sat inside them during the rush to get to the venue.

"Every time they opened the gate a little bit to the venue, people charged towards the gate and then bounced back when they closed it," he said.

The rapper, real name Tyler Okonma, was stopped from the entering the UK in 2015 by then home secretary Theresa May after claims his lyrics encouraged "violence and intolerance of homosexuality".

It is believed the ban was lifted from 13 February and he arrived at Luton Airport in the early hours.

The Home Office said it did "not routinely comment on individual cases".