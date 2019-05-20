Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a 54-year-old man was found in a flat on Torridon Road, Catford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found with multiple stab wounds in east London.

The body of a 54-year-old man was found by detectives carrying out a welfare call at a flat on Torridon Road, Catford, at about 07:00 BST on 16 May.

His death was originally treated as non-suspicious, however a post-mortem exam revealed the death had been caused by multiple stab wounds.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

He was released on bail until mid June.

Formal identification has not been made, but the dead man is believed to be the occupant of the flat.