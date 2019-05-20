London

PC attacked in Twickenham with hammer by teens on moped

  • 20 May 2019
Injured police officer Image copyright Met Police
Image caption The officer was hit on the head with a hammer

Two teenagers have been arrested after a police officer was attacked with a hammer in south-west London.

Police were called to the underpass by Jubilee Avenue in Twickenham at 15:30 BST to reports of two men on a moped behaving suspiciously.

The suspects attempted to make off but when the police stopped them leaving the area, one of them hit the officer on the head with a hammer.

A 16 and 18-year-old were arrested nearby.

The Met said a Taser was used to help arrest the suspect armed with the hammer.

The pair were being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taking a conveyance, the force added.

A knife and clothing, believed to have been discarded by the teenagers as they fled, were recovered nearby while a hammer was found in their possession, Scotland Yard said.

The injured police officer was treated in hospital for a cut and bruising to the head.

Ch Supt Sally Benatar said: "These attending officers were brave and resilient in their efforts to stop these suspects."

