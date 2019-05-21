Image copyright FACEBOOK Image caption Eric Michels, who made a brief appearance in the Bond film Skyfall, was found dead at his home in Chessington in August 2018

A businessman who appeared in James Bond movie Skyfall was murdered with a GHB drug overdose after being targeted by a serial thief who used gay dating apps to find victims, a court heard.

Gerald Matovu, 25, denies murdering Eric Michels, 54, who was found dead at his Chessington home on 18 August.

Mr Matovu, of Southwark, is on trial at the Old Bailey with co-defendant Brandon Dunbar, 23, from Forest Gate.

Mr Matovu denies murder and Mr Dunbar denies a string of charges.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC, said the two defendants, often working together, took advantage of hook-ups arranged via apps like Grindr to steal property and take photos of bank cards for the purposes of fraud.

He said the case involves 26 charges relating to 12 gay men who met one or both of the defendants for the purposes of sex, but ended up as victims.

'Chemsex'

Jurors were told eight of the men were drugged in order to "render them unconscious" of whom five had their drinks "spiked" and one had drugs injected into his backside.

Mr Rees said evidence points to use of the drug GHB to drug them, which is often used in context of "chemsex" in order to "facilitate sexual activity."

The jury was told large doses "can induce coma" and "in some cases death can arise".

Image copyright Social Media Image caption Gerald Matovu is on trial at the Old Bailey

The drug is "often implicated in date rape" after being slipped into drinks, the court was told.

Along with the murder charge Mr Matovu denies six counts of administering a poison or noxious substance to endanger life, one count of assault by penetration and one count of causing actual bodily harm.

He is further charged with five counts of possession of articles for use in fraud, seven counts of theft and possession of a controlled drug of class C - all of which he pleaded not guilty to.

Mr Dunbar has pleaded not guilty to five counts of administering a poison with intent to endanger life, one count of assault by penetration, one count of ABH, seven counts of theft, five counts of possession of articles for use in fraud, two counts of fraud and one count of unlawfully retaining a wrongful credit.

The trial continues.