Image copyright Met Police Image caption Barrington Davis was found dead in Catford

A man believed to have been stabbed to death at his flat in south-east London has been named as Barrington Davis.

Detectives discovered his body on 16 May after residents raised concerns he had not been seen at his flat on Torridon Road, Catford, for some time.

Initially the 54-year-old's death was treated as non-suspicious however a post-mortem test revealed he had suffered multiple stab wounds.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

He has been released on bail until mid-June.