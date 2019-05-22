Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Driver chases and shoves over 80-year-old in south-east London

An 80-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a "nonsensical" attack by a driver who chased him down and shoved him in the back, police said.

The victim was crossing Parish Lane in Penge, south-east London, on 21 April at about 19:50 BST, when he was almost hit by a silver vehicle, the Met said.

It led to what police called a "verbal altercation", before the car's driver pulled over, chased him and pushed him.

The man suffered injuries including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The attack "could have cost [the victim] his life" police said

The victim, who has not been identified by the force, hit a brick wall as he fell and was found unconscious by paramedics.

Meanwhile, the suspect, wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, got back into the car and drove off.

He is described as a man in his 40s, who also had a female passenger in the car.

Det Con Luke Thomson, the investigating officer, said: "The victim has suffered horrific injuries as a result of a nonsensical attack, which could have cost him his life.

"There is no place in society for unlawful and aggressive acts such as this."