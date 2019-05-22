Schoolboy, 11, dies after being taken ill at Cherry Lane Primary
- 22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A child has died after being taken ill at a west London primary school.
Police were called to Cherry Lane Primary School, on Sipson Road, West Drayton at 11.50 BST on Wednesday.
An 11-year-old boy was treated by paramedics before being taken to a hospital, where he died a few hours later, police said.
Police said the boy's death was not being treated as suspicious. An investigation is under way and officers are liaising with the school.