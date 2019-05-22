London

Seven Kings mosque: Man held after gun fired

  • 22 May 2019
Scene
Image caption Scotland Yard said investigations suggested that a "blank-firing handgun" had been discharged

A man has been arrested after a gun was fired outside a mosque in east London during Ramadan prayers.

Police were called to reports of a man with a firearm entering the Seven Kings Masjid in Ilford at 22:45 BST on 9 May.

A 28-year-old man was arrested earlier on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, possession with intent to supply, and assaulting a police officer.

Evidence suggested the weapon was a blank-firing handgun, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. The arrested man remains in custody.

