East Finchley crash: Boy, 3, dies after being hit by car
- 23 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A three-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car in north London.
The child was struck on East End Road in East Finchley at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His next of kin have been informed.
The Met Police said the driver of the car had stopped at the scene and has not been arrested. Any witnesses or people with dash-cam footage should contact the force.