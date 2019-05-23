Image copyright Google Image caption The child was struck on East End Road in East Finchley at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday

A three-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car in north London.

The child was struck on East End Road in East Finchley at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His next of kin have been informed.

The Met Police said the driver of the car had stopped at the scene and has not been arrested. Any witnesses or people with dash-cam footage should contact the force.