Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jibriel Guled was jailed for 26 weeks for kicking his puppy to death

A man has been jailed for kicking his four-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier puppy to death.

Police and the RSPCA found the puppy dead at Jibriel Guled's property after an "emotional 999 call from someone claiming Guled had kicked his dog".

The 24-year-old claimed that a bed had collapsed on the puppy, Bibi, but he was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Guled, of Barclay Close in Fulham, west London, was jailed for 26 weeks.

He was also banned from keeping animals for life and ordered to pay £1,000 in costs at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

RSPCA Inspector Mike Beaton, who attended the property after the call on 23 June, called it an "extremely sad case involving a young dog whose life was cut short far too soon".

"Poor Bibi would have experienced extreme pain and suffering from this physical abuse which we now believe was inflicted on her over a period of months," he added.

The RSPCA said a post-mortem found there were three historical injuries of blunt-force trauma to Bibi's body from before the final incident which led to her death.