Image copyright Google Image caption A gang on mopeds targeted Amir Jewellers on Monday

A man has been charged with robbery after a group of moped riders raided a jewellers.

The group, armed with knives, a hammer and a crowbar, targeted Amir Jewellers in Maida Vale, west London.

Items worth more than £150,000 were stolen from the shop on Monday, police said.

Jason Abraham, 23, was charged with robbery on Tuesday and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Southwark Crown Court on 19 June.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested at Camden Market, has been charged with driving offences and will appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court in June.